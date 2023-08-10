CHECK THE STATUS OF YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS CLAIM ONLINE

If you applied for Social Security benefits, or have a pending reconsideration or hearing request, you can check the status online using your free personal my Social Security account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to see the following information about your claim:
Date of filing.
Current claim location.
Scheduled hearing date and time.
Incomplete applications.
Servicing office location.
Publications of interest, depending on the claim and current step in the process.
Use your personal my Social Security account to check the status of your application or appeal at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
If you have questions about retirement, disability, Medicare, or survivors benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income, visit our webpage at www.ssa.gov/benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.