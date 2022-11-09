We love Inverness! I hear this statement often. I, too, love Inverness! We have a most extraordinary charm-filled city. Why? Well, I’m happy that you asked. Generally speaking, our community soars above others. People flock here to enjoy the amenities and special charm of our own “Mayberry RFD.” Everyone feels at home in this genteel community where we greet each other as we pass on the sidewalks.
We have our Valerie Cultural Theatre that attracts actors, musicians, and comedians, and is already booked through December 2023. The Market at the Depot attracts over 70 vendors twice a month, and the Depot District hosts a myriad of functions too. Our historic courthouse has a revolving museum and scenes from Elvis’s Follow That Dream movie were filmed there.
The lakes and the high-quality parks add to the charm of Inverness. A new beach is coming!
And don’t forget our Veteran’s Day parade on November 11th and our Festival of the Arts in downtown Inverness on the Square, November 19 – 20th. Over 70 artists bringing many types of art media along with a section of our local school artwork. We are gearing up for Light Up the Lake family fun night on December 3rd at Liberty Park. Don’t forget to bring a chair and watch our big Inverness Christmas Parade on December 10th with floats, bands, and Santa coming down Main Street on December 10th.
Our new Downtown Rotary Club, in coordination with our Downtown Business Partnership, will host the all-new Inverness Olde Fashion Christmas on December 13th, with the help of the city and county, making it all possible. You don’t want to miss the music with marching bands, jazz band, and local talent galore, fun for the whole family, and Santa! Ladies and gentlemen, this will be a big family style don’t miss event.
By the way, when you’re out and about and see a young lady trimming the shrubbery, maintaining the foliage, and blowing off the leaves, stop and say hi to Bernie, part of our Public Works team. And give her a big thank you for a job well done. She and her team are part of the reason we all love our very clean Small Town Done Right!
