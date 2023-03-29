On Wednesday, March 22, the Dunnellon Chamber & Business Association held our annual awards banquet at the Back 40 Barn.
Special thank you to: the Back 40 Barn for hosting us, Southern Palate Restaurant & Catering for the delicious meal, Julie Mancini Photography for the Awards photo shoots and prints, Ink Spot Media for printing and mailing out invitations, Bridget Hanley Studio for creating and framing our awards, and Habitat for Humanity of Marion County for printing our programs.
We would like to congratulate all our winners: Fish Hawk Spirits, H. Michael Evans PA Law Office, Clear Choice Title, Inc., Coldwell Banker Riverland Realty, BioClean Services of Florida LLC, Ace Hardware of Dunnellon, Dunnellon Mulch & Stone, Cruise Planners millersworld travel.com, Habitat for Humanity of Marion County, Aspire Salon & Spa Inc., Brannen Bank, Workout Anytime Dunnellon, Julie Mancini Photography, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Sweeties’ Cafe and Tea House, Dunnellon High School, Kelly’s Auto Repair & Service Inc., and Publix Super Market at Rainbow Square Shopping Center.
A special thank you to our retired board member Wilbur Vanwyck.
Congratulations to Penny Lofton Award winner Missy King, to Ink Spot Media for winning the Extra Mile Customer Service Award, and Volunteer of the Year winner Betina Cryer.
We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our sponsors. We couldn’t have done this without you: Bird Insurance Group LLC, Practical Behavior Solutions LLC and Back to Basics Learning Academy LLC, EXIT Riverside Realty, Ace Hardware of Dunnellon, Brannen Bank, Crouch Homes LLC, Assured Home Inspections, Bricks & Mortar Real Estate and Development LLC, Nagovich Guzman & Associates Inc., Habitat for Humanity of Marion County, Rocket Shop Farm, The Burgos Family, and Clear Choice Title Inc.
Judy Terwilliger is executive director of the Dunnellon Chamber & Business Association.
