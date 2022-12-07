The Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association (DCBA) would like to thank the community of Dunnellon and our visitors for coming out for our annual Christmas Parade and Santa in the Park.
Thank you to the City of Dunnellon for sponsoring the very successful Santa in the Park event. A fantastic time was had by everyone.
Our community’s support helped us bring the Christmas spirit to everyone and make this all-day event the success it was.
Of course, we couldn’t do this without the support of our sponsors: Bird Insurance, Practical Behavior Solutions, Ace Hardware of Dunnellon, Crouch Homes, Mike Scott Plumbing, Andy Arevalo from Al’s Tv Antenna & Satellite, Danielle Stevens from Sevens Labs, and Lisa Cupelli.
The volunteers are the backbone of all the events put on by the DCBA. Thank you to all our volunteers: Karann Gervais, John Setzer, Fred Setzer, Joanne Black, Michelle Wooten, Michel Northsea, Wilbur Vanwyck, Carmen Burgos, Julie Mancini, Jeff Buchko, Cindy Canter, Vicky Balser, Mary Jo Haley and Gavin Keogh.
A special thank you to Fish Hawk Spirits for loaning the chamber their trailer and generator.
The Chamber would also like to acknowledge the City of Dunnellon and its elves for creating a family wonderland at Ernie Mills Park to get everyone in the spirit before the parade.
Thank you to the City of Dunnellon Public Works, Police, City Hall staff, Dunnellon City Council, Jake White, Santa & Mrs. Claus, Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association, Kathy Dunn, John & Nancy Leadingham, Sean Arnold from the Riverland News, Julie Mancini Photography, Loretta Shaffer from the Ocala/Marion County Visitors & Convention Bureau, Practical Behavior Solutions, Harmony Preschool, Dunnellon Elementary School, Dunnellon Christian Academy, Kustom Glass, LLC, Ricardo Ruz Jr., Fun4Ocala Kids, and Viola Soffe.
We are looking forward to next year’s parade.
Judy Terwilliger is executive director of the Dunnellon Chamber & Business Association.
