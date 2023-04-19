The Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association would like to take this opportunity to thank the community of Dunnellon and our visitors for coming out to Boomtown Days 2023 and making it a success.
Thank you to all the vendors who took the time to share their art, craft, businesses, or food with Dunnellon. Thank you also to the many vendors who shared the event on social media and helped spread the word. We appreciate all of you and hope your day was a fantastic success.
We loved seeing all the Dunnellon-related merchandise being sold, including our official Boomtown event gear sold at Ink Spot Media’s tent.
We are also thankful to those who stepped up to take over whole aspects of the event. These included the Kidz Zone hosted by River Life Church, the cowboy shows put on by The Shadow Riders Cowboy Show, the music stage provided by and sponsored by Kelly’s Auto Repair & Service, where the R-Style, Jake White, and the Keith Caton Blues Band kept us rocking the entire day. Thank you to Tammy Raulerson and the volunteers who planned and hosted the Rainbow River Pageants, The Boomtown Car Show for their beautiful cars, and Julie Mancini Photography for taking such amazing pictures.
Of course, an event of this size could not occur without our local businesses’ generosity and various sponsorships. We have an amazing community that comes together to make these events happen. Thank you to our sponsors: United Health Care Medicare Solutions, Tri Eagle Sales, Bird Insurance Group/Insurance Center of Dunnellon, Practical Behavior Solutions, Waste Management, Fun 4 Ocala Kids, Rocket Shop Farm, Mike Scott Plumbing, Julie Mancini Photography, Rainbow Springs Realty Group, Kelly’s Auto Repair & Service, Ace Hardware of Dunnellon, Al’s TV Antenna & Satellite, The Burgos Family, Riverland News, WRLE, Brannen Bank, Fish Hawk Spirits, Crouch Homes, The Krafty Kettle, Habitat for Humanity of Marion County, Kustom Glass Awards, Engraving & Printing, Jennyre Castillo Insurance Agent, WDLN 104.9, Citrus 93.5, and Citrus County Chronicle.
We also appreciate the City of Dunnellon and the Dunnellon Police Department for their role in helping with the barricades and the other security aspects of the event, Mayor Wally Dunn for welcoming everyone from the pageant stage at the beginning of the day, and Councilman Tim Inskeep and the City of Dunnellon Public Works for working with the permitting and barrier staging to ensure everyone’s safety.
An event of this size couldn’t happen without an army of volunteers leading up to the event. We had about 50 people who volunteered throughout the event, including Brannen Bank, Bricks & Mortar Real Estate, and Mira Bella’s Salon & Spa each taking on the responsibility of running the beer tents for the entire day.
Thank you to Kelly Michel, Eric Sokolsky, Vicki Balser, Mary Jo Haley, Joanne Black, Ray and Bonnie Fontaine, Julie Mancini, Gavin Keogh, Lynn McAndrew, Marylin Welch, Ruff Pennington, John and Fred Setzer, Joe Faino, Kim Cheshire, Betina Cryer, Joe Shaw, Cheryl Regina, Anthony Henderson and Anna Pearson from the Boys & Girls Club of Dunnellon, Heather Ingram, and Sue Stipp.
Thank you to the Dunnellon High School JROTC Cadets: Kiera Marlow, Karla Santana, Amberly Artiste, Michael Johnson, Crystal Reyes, Broxley Dominguez, Steven Reyes, Jairah Freytag, and Arieli Ortiz.
It takes many, many volunteers working together to make this happen. So, if you’d like to volunteer for our next event, please visit the Chamber office and fill out one of our volunteer forms. We at the DCBA are constantly working on future events for our Dunnellon community and visitors. We are always in need of help and volunteers. If you have ideas, time, or can help, please call the DCBA at 352-489-2320.
Judy Terwilliger is executive director of the Dunnellon Chamber & Business Association.
