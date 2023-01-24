Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce hosted the organization’s Installation of Officers and Directors Banquet on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Sherlock Springs. Judge Brian Miller swore in the officers and directors for this year. Dinner was catered by The Kast Net.
Outgoing Chamber President Greg James presented the President’s Award to Petra Shuff, who is retiring after 16 years of service to the organization.
New chamber officers are: Amy Geiger, president; Jeanie Booth, president elect; Frank Messersmith, vice president; Jessica Revell, treasurer; Megan Smith, secretary; and Greg James, immediate past president.
Chamber directors are: Bob Ballard, Josh Brown, Kathie Brown, Steve Cushman, Audrey Frazier, Doug Gove, Tiffany Hartsfield, Tim Jordan (past president), Zoe Mansfield, Kimberly Moore (past president), Samantha Morse, Tanner Pafford, Niraj Patel, Dr. Rachel Sutz Pienta (past president), Marva Preston, Missy Rudd Gainer, Chris Russell (past president), Kiersten Smith, William Snowden, Katie Taff, Kevin Vaughn (past president), Mary Wallace (past president), Kathy Walker, Leslie Weiss and Julia Whited DVM.
Pictures of our 2023 Board of Directors can be seen on our website, and check out our Facebook page.
