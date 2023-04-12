This week, we are celebrating the life of one of our members, Chuck Hickman. Chuck crossed the bar on 22 March 2023.
After joining the USCG Auxiliary in 2006, Chuck offered his time, talent and great sense of humor to our Flotilla and members of the community.
During his service he qualified as boat crew, RBS visitor, Vessel Examiner, Instructor, TCT Facilitator, AUXSCE Instructor (search, coordination, execution). He served as a Flotilla Staff Officer for Communications, Public Affairs, Program Visitor and Vessel Examinations and as a Division Staff Officer for Program Visotor.
He became AUXOP in 2021, the year he retired after over 15 years of dedicated service. He was awarded the Auxiliary VE/MDV Service Award, CG Meritorious Team Commendation, the Sustained Service Award, the Auxiliary RBS Insignia, the CG Unit Commendation, the Auxiliary Achievement Award, the Auxiliary PE Service Award, and qualified for the DHS Outstanding Unit Award.
In 2010, He offered his vessel, My Gail, as a facility. It was used on many maritime observation missions throughout Apalachee Bay for many years.
Fair winds and following seas Chuck, thank you for your service.
Thanks to Sherrie, we will always remember safe boating is no accident!
Please contact us for more information about our safe boating classes or learning more about getting involved in the Auxiliary, check out our website at www.uscgaux.net follow us on Facebook @Apalachee Bay Flotilla 12 or contact our Flotilla Commander Phil Hill at pnkkhill2000@yahoo.com
If you would like to learn more about vessel safety checks, please contact Steve Hults, staff officer for vessel examinations at steve.hults@uscgaux.net.
