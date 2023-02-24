Many activities partaken in the outdoors, like fishing, can create lifelong memories.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) recognizes and rewards anglers through a program aimed at saltwater enthusiasts.
Catch a Florida Memory is a program that encourages participants to learn more about Florida’s vast recreational fishing opportunities and an angler’s role in marine conservation by encouraging them to target a variety of saltwater species and rewards them with prizes for submitting photos of their catches.
Catch a Florida Memory, launched in 2016, has received more than 27,500 saltwater fish photo submissions from participants of all experience levels, ranging in ages from 3 years old to 90 years old.
Anglers can earn recognition in five different ways:
Life List – a list of 70 different species of saltwater fish to challenge an angler to catch over their lifetime.
Reel Big Fish – recognizes anglers for catches that meet or exceed a minimum length for 30 different saltwater species.
Grand Slams – nine different slams that challenge anglers to catch three specified fish species in a 24-hour period
Triple Threat Club – anglers are awarded this status when they have caught a Grand Slam, a Reel Big Fish and have qualified for at least the Life List 10-Fish Club.
Florida Saltwater Fishing Records – state records are for the heaviest marine fishes caught in Florida waters or in federal waters extending directly outward of Florida state line boundaries, and are maintained for 81 species in all-tackle and fly-fishing categories.
“Continuing to grow this community of engaged anglers who are passionate about Florida’s saltwater fish and marine ecosystems is vital to our mission of conservation and management,” said Jessica McCawley, director of marine fisheries management. “Thanks to the support of our incredible partners and the commitment of our Catch a Florida Memory anglers, our program is a success and continues to grow each year.”
For more information on the program go to Catch aFloridaMemory.com.
