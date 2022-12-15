Carol T. Sleight, 76, of Crystal River, FL, passed away December 5, 2022.
She was born on December 25, 1945 to Walter and Laura Taffel in St. Petersburg, FL. Carol was a nurse for most of her life. She worked for Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, FL and finished her career as a nurse at Seven Rivers Christian School in Lecanto, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Ragland Clark. Carol is survived by her daughter Carla Sleight Morrison; and grandchildren Faith Morrison and Dominic LaTorraca.
Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.
