bait and switchIn my lifetime, I’ve been blessed to have been able to purchase 10 new automobiles. I purchased my last new car last week. It’s my last because I’m tired of playing the games you need to go through during the negotiation process.

I’m not mentioning the dealer or the car brand as I’m not trying to disparage anyone, just the process most dealers use to sell cars.

I responded to an internet ad for a car being sold at dealer cost. It was the end of the year and all 2023 models had to go. The internet price was $21,520, and I brought the ad with me and gave it to the sales rep.

The first proposal ran the price up to $29,820. When I questioned why the price jumped so much, they said it was due to the dealer-installed accessories. Even though only one item was an installed option, I was unable to refuse the items I didn’t want to buy.

Wheel locks $249

Mudguards $349

Cargo tray $249

Cargo net $249

Rubber mats $599

Roadside kit $249

Cargo organizer $249

Sunshade $249

Then they added another $3,000 for market adjustment (whatever that is).

My wife had her heart set on this car, so I paid the price.

If you’re planning to purchase a new car, do your homework and consider getting multiple offers from several dealerships. I regret that I didn’t do that.

Bob Waas, Ocala

