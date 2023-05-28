Local business owners and professionals gathered on April 16 to celebrate the official launch of Wakulla County’s newest business networking group, Forgotten Coast BNI.
The group is a chapter of Business Networking International, the world’s largest business networking organization, and is set to provide an invaluable platform for local businesses to connect, share referrals and grow. It is the first BNI chapter to be based in Wakulla County.
Forgotten Coast BNI has been organized by a group of passionate and driven business leaders who recognized the opportunity for growth and the need for a strong networking community in the area. Its members serve a diverse range of industries, and most are also active members of the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce, as well as other local civic organizations and community groups.
Forgotten Coast BNI meets in person every Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. at the office of English Financial Group, located at 139 Council Moore Road in Crawfordville.
The meetings follow a structured agenda to discuss current business needs, changes within members’ industries, and upcoming engagement opportunities within the Wakulla community.
The meetings are designed to help maximize the amount of business that is generated through referrals within the group. Members also have access to a range of exclusive benefits, including on-demand training and technology.
“Forgotten Coast BNI is an exciting new addition to the Wakulla County business community,” said Samantha Morse, a member of the group’s leadership team and co-owner of Morse Construction & Restoration Services. “We are confident we can help each other grow and succeed.”
The group does limit membership to one person per profession, which makes a member the trusted advisor for their industry in the chapter. Forgotten Coast BNI is currently accepting applications for new members.
Interested parties are encouraged to visit a meeting and learn more about the benefits of membership before joining.
Founding members are:
Leigh Anne Batt, Barineau Heating & Air
Clay Bozeman, Guardian Public Adjusting
Kristin Corbin, Corbin Systems
Robert Daly, Elite Group Real Estate
Alison Delong, Kiersten Smith State Farm
Nancy Floyd Richardson, The Wakulla News
Jordan Lee, English Financial Group
Landon Lee, Prime Meridian Bank
Andrea Lee, Kent Strauss Management & Realty Inc.
Holly Porter Largent, Porter Painting, LLC
Debi Schroeder, Super Dave Window Tinting
Gwendolyn Staten, GStaten Signatures
Rochelle Thayer, Sun Chaser Fitness
Brandon Thompson, McKeithen Roofing
Lourdes Valenzuela, Anderson, Givens, & Fredericks, P.A.
Mary Wallace, Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Visit bni-nwflorida.com to register as a visitor for an upcoming Tuesday morning meeting or to learn more information about Forgotten Coast BNI and other nearby BNI chapters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.