As a long-time resident of Pine Ridge Subdivision, I have deep sympathy for the residents having golf course lots. Unfortunately, I feel their protest over the development of the old golf course is in vain. The developer who purchased the property already has approval to build single-family homes on one-acre lots. His attempt now to change his request to include multi-family homes may or may not get approved. I feel the property owners who want to keep the property as a park are fighting a losing proposition.
What Pine Ridge residents need to really worry about is what will happen to Pine Ridge Boulevard once the new parkway is opened? It appears as though it will become a major thoroughfare for those exiting the parkway.
Worst of all are the families that will be impacted once the parkway is extended. Not only will families lose their homes but many others will lose the peace and serenity currently offered them; this will be replaced by views of the many cars coming and going on the road in their front and back yards.
My advice to everybody is "THINK" before casting a vote for any Citrus County commissioner in the future. Do you want more of the "build baby build" mentality, or do you want change to bring back peace and quiet?
Jack Stawicki
Beverly Hills
