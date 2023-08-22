On the evening of Aug. 21, the Wakulla County Board of County Commission held its regular meeting, addressing a variety of topics important to the local community.
The meeting began with the “Citizens to be Heard” session, during which residents expressed their concerns and opinions on different matters. Citizens discussed the significance of oysters in the Gulf ecosystem, advocating for conservation efforts and economic initiatives related to oyster farming and export. Another issue raised was the need for county assistance in maintaining the seawall at Shell Point, a topic that has implications for coastal erosion and storm protection. Additionally, commendations were offered for the staff of the Wakulla County Public Library.
Albert Wynn, Associate Director of the Wakulla Environmental Institute, addressed the BOCC about the institute’s activities, with a focus on the importance of oysters in the environment. The BOCC discussed an agenda item related to the institute’s grant application and its submission to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
During the Awards and Presentations segment, Rachel Pienta and young members of 4H showcased artwork created in collaboration with artist Rachell Mathis. The artwork aims to raise awareness about environmental issues, particularly related to trash and pollution. The BOCC acknowledged these efforts.
The meeting included discussions on public safety, particularly the Public Protection Classification (PPC). The announcement of Wakulla County’s PPC being rated 5/5x from November 1 reflects the community’s fire protection preparedness and its potential impact on insurance rates.
Consent items were approved by the BOCC, including an amendment to the agreement for operations, maintenance, and management services with ESG Operations. Another approved item involved the purchase of a Radio Frequency Identification System for the Wakulla County Public Library, with a cost of $50,913.82.
In the Planning and Zoning section, the BOCC granted unanimous approval for several final plat applications, which pertain to land development.
The second half of the meeting continued as Commissioner Fred Nichols proposed a workshop dedicated to springs and aquifer protection, emphasizing the importance of inviting relevant organizations like the Department of Environmental Protection and the Northwest Florida Water Management.
“I’d like to move forward with a workshop for the springs and aquifer protection for Wakulla County, but I do have a caveat with it – I’d like for us to invite and get DEP and the Northwest Florida Water Management folks to come to that workshop. And here’s why – We have to get information from them. I don’t want to waste our staff’s time, I don’t want to waste taxpayer money, and I don’t want to waste the citizens’ time,” said Nichols. This proposal was seconded by Commissioner Mike Kemp.
Chairman Thomas allowed more Citizens to be Heard after the unexpected discussion, allowing for further community input. Updates were provided regarding the possible purchase of the property where the proposed gas station was planned to be.
Commissioner Chuck Hess proposed the consideration of gas stations as conditional use in the comprehensive plan, a motion that received unanimous support.
As the BOCC continues to deliberate on this critical matter, the ongoing Springs Protection discussion is sure to hold the community’s attention as it continues to develop.
