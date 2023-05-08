Big Bend Hospice had a wonderful time celebrating their amazing volunteers! The Annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon was held on Saturday April 29, at Good Samaritan Church in Tallahassee. Volunteers from all eight counties that Big Bend Hospice serves showed up to celebrate, enjoy some entertainment, eat some great food and win some amazing prizes! The luncheon included live music by Saylor Dollar, a lasso demonstration by Trey & Tripp Young, and line dancing instructions from John Shaw. Volunteers had a chance to win a raffled off gift basket. The baskets were made by each department of Big Bend Hospice, as the staff’s way of saying thank you. Baskets included items like gift cards to restaurants, moonshine, gardening items and a two-hour trail ride donated by Trey Young with Family Funeral Home. Pictured are three Wakulla County volunteers, Hanna Henderson, Linda Carrier and Maryanne Geers. Also pictured is Tripp Young, 12 years old, demonstrating his lassoing skills.
If you are interested in learning more about volunteering with Big Bend Hospice, please reach out to Kara Walker at kmwalker@bigbendhospice.org or 850-878-5310.
