1. Is the book of 2 Revelation (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. From John 20, which person’s last recorded words in scripture were, “My Lord and my God”? Samson, Matthew, Thomas, David

3. Paul was shipwrecked on what island while on his way to Rome to face charges? Arvard, Cos, Melita, Samos

4. Which Psalm begins, “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want”? 1, 11, 23, 50

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

5. Who wrote the first five books of the Old Testament? Peter, Abraham, Luke, Moses

6. What’s the longest book of the New Testament? Luke, John, Acts, Romans

ANSWERS: 1) Neither, 2) Thomas, 3) Melita (Malta), 4) 23, 5) Moses, 6) Luke

Sharpen your understanding of scripture with Wilson’s Casey’s latest book, “Test Your Bible Knowledge.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.