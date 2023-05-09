1. Is the book of 2 Revelation (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?
2. From John 20, which person’s last recorded words in scripture were, “My Lord and my God”? Samson, Matthew, Thomas, David
3. Paul was shipwrecked on what island while on his way to Rome to face charges? Arvard, Cos, Melita, Samos
4. Which Psalm begins, “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want”? 1, 11, 23, 50
5. Who wrote the first five books of the Old Testament? Peter, Abraham, Luke, Moses
6. What’s the longest book of the New Testament? Luke, John, Acts, Romans
ANSWERS: 1) Neither, 2) Thomas, 3) Melita (Malta), 4) 23, 5) Moses, 6) Luke
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.