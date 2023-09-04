1. Is the book of Labour (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?
2. From Acts 20:35, “That so labouring ye ought to support the weak, and to remember the words, it is more _____ to give than to receive.” Righteous, Understanding, Blessed, Bountiful
3. Ecclesiastes 3:13 states, “And also that every man should eat and drink, and enjoy the good of all his labour, it is the _____ of God.” Will, Gift, Guidance, Law
4. From Proverbs 14:23, “In all labour there is profit, but the _____ of the lips tendeth only to penury.” Whispering, Closing, Talk, Howling
5. In Ephesians 4:28, “Let him that stole steal no more, but rather let him labour, working with his _____.” Brothers, Soul, Might, Hands
6. From Exodus 20:9, how many days shalt thou labour and do all thy work? Two, Four, Six, Seven
