1. Is the book of Colossians (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?
2. Song of Solomon and which other book specifically mention the “apple tree”? Genesis, Ezra, Joel, Nahum
3. What chapter of Psalms has four verses (8, 15, 21, 31) that are alike? 4, 58, 107, 133
4. From Genesis 4:26, who was Adam’s youngest son? Ishmael, Cain, Abel, Seth
5. In John 11:16, who was also called Didymus? Simon Peter, Thomas, Silas, Judas
6. Which book has the longest verse in the Bible? Psalms, Proverbs, Esther, Revelation
