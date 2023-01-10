1. Is the book of Goliath (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?
2. From Exodus 10, who made a false confession to Aaron and Moses? Herod, Malachi, Satan, Pharaoh
3. Who was bespoken by an angel to save Israel from the Midianites? Ishmael, Job, Gideon, Philip
4. From 1 Samuel 9 and 10, who was the first king of Israel? David, Saul, Solomon, Jehu
5. Who laughed on hearing she would have a child in her old age? Sarah, Ruth, Lydia, Esther
6. From John 8:44, what is Satan the father of? Sin, Lust, Scepters, Lies
ANSWERS: 1) Neither, 2) Pharaoh, 3) Gideon, 4) Saul, 5) Sarah, 6) Lies
