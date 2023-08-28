1. Is the book of Amos (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?
2. From Exodus 16, what wilderness did the Israelites come unto between Elim and Sinai? Nod, Lot, Dan, Sin
3. In a letter to Christians at Corinth, what did Paul say was the greatest? Faith, Love, Charity, Tithes
4. What king wrote a letter to Hezekiah concerning surrender? Sennacherib, Artaxerxes, Belshazzar, Jabin
5. In Judges 1, who fed 70 kings at his table? Samson, Elisha, Adonibezek, Neco
6. Who were Nadab and Abihu the sons of? Joshua, Aaron, Moses, Mordecai
“Test Your Bible Knowledge,” a book with 1,206 multiple-choice questions by columnist Wilson Casey, is available in stores and online. ©2023 King Features Synd., Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.