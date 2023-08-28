1. Is the book of Amos (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. From Exodus 16, what wilderness did the Israelites come unto between Elim and Sinai? Nod, Lot, Dan, Sin

3. In a letter to Christians at Corinth, what did Paul say was the greatest? Faith, Love, Charity, Tithes

4. What king wrote a letter to Hezekiah concerning surrender? Sennacherib, Artaxerxes, Belshazzar, Jabin

5. In Judges 1, who fed 70 kings at his table? Samson, Elisha, Adonibezek, Neco

6. Who were Nadab and Abihu the sons of? Joshua, Aaron, Moses, Mordecai

“Test Your Bible Knowledge,” a book with 1,206 multiple-choice questions by columnist Wilson Casey, is available in stores and online. ©2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

