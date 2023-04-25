1. Is the book of Simon (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?
2. In a fit of anger, what did King Saul throw trying to kill David? Spear, Vase, Shield, Ax
3. From Exodus 1, what were the people of Israel forced to make? Blankets, Boats, Baskets, Bricks
4. Who was the deceptive future father-in-law of Jacob? Masa, Laban, Jehoram, Rehu
5. What did Shamgar use to kill six hundred Philistines? Sword, Stones, Mina, Ox goad
6. How many deacons were chosen to help the apostles? 4, 7, 11, 15
ANSWERS:
1) Neither, 2) Spear, 3) Bricks, 4) Laban, 5) Ox goad (Judges 3:31), 6) 7
