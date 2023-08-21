1. Is the book of Ahijah (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. Which book may be summarized as “Yes, salvation is by faith, but faith without action is useless”? Romans, Titus, James, Jude

3. Who platted the crown of thorns that Jesus wore? Herod, Soldiers, Pontius Pilate, Priests

4. From Ecclesiastes 3, there is a time to weep and a time to? Laugh, Hate, Speak, Lose

5. In Jeremiah 3:8, to whom did God give a bill of divorce? Adam/Eve, Egypt, Boaz/Ruth, Israel

6. Paul was born in Tarsus of ...? Cilicia, Berea, Cana, Gath

Sharpen your understanding of scripture with Wilson’s Casey’s latest book, “Test Your Bible Knowledge,” now available in bookstores and online.

©2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

