1. Is the book of Ruth (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?
2. From 2 Samuel, who commanded the rebel army when Absalom rebelled against David? Arioch, Abner, Abishai, Amasa
3. In the Old Testament, who said, “Speak, Lord; for thy servant heareth”? Noah, Isaiah, Samuel, Adam
4. Who wrote most of the Proverbs? David, Solomon, Paul, Isaiah
5. What’s the Sea of Galilee called in John 6? Tiberias, Dead, Jordan, Geneva
6. Who was the mate of Zipporah? Hosea, Amos, Moses, Malachi
ANSWERS:
1) Old, 2) Amasa, 3) Samuel (1 Samuel 3:9), 4) Solomon, 5) Tiberias, 6) Moses
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.