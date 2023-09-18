1. Is the book of John (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. On watching Jesus’ arrest and trial, which disciple claimed three times he didn’t know the Lord? Judas, James, John, Peter

3. From Proverbs, “A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold in pictures of _____?” Song, Silver, Meadows, Eden

4. Who was quoted, “Is there any taste in the white of an egg”? Solomon, David, Daniel, Job

5. What did Job behold as the fear of the Lord? Distrust, Wisdom, Unrighteous, Sympathy

6. Who was the father of Samson? Manoah, Isaiah, Abdon, Felix

