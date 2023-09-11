1. Is the book of Jehoshaphat (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?
2. In Revelation 8, what’s the falling star called when the third angel sounded? Armageddon, Wormwood, Rapture, Zabulon
3. Who carried a letter from the king of Syria to the king of Israel? Stephen, Naaman, John the Baptist, Delilah
4. From 2 Chronicles 11, Rehoboam took 18 wives and how many “score” of concubines? One, Two, Three, Four
5. What name did the apostles give to Joseph, a Levite from Cyprus? Barnabas, Cephas, Amos, Gideon
6. In 2 Corinthians, who traveled to Corinth to help pick up an offering for needy saints? Vitas, Timothy, Philemon, Titus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.