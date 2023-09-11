1. Is the book of Jehoshaphat (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. In Revelation 8, what’s the falling star called when the third angel sounded? Armageddon, Wormwood, Rapture, Zabulon

3. Who carried a letter from the king of Syria to the king of Israel? Stephen, Naaman, John the Baptist, Delilah

4. From 2 Chronicles 11, Rehoboam took 18 wives and how many “score” of concubines? One, Two, Three, Four

5. What name did the apostles give to Joseph, a Levite from Cyprus? Barnabas, Cephas, Amos, Gideon

6. In 2 Corinthians, who traveled to Corinth to help pick up an offering for needy saints? Vitas, Timothy, Philemon, Titus

