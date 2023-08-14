1. Is the book of Lamentations (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?
2. Which book may be summarized as "It really is true, Jesus Christ is God Himself"? Matthew, Mark, Luke, John
3. In Esther 2:17, who was she (Esther) made queen instead of? Vashti, Ruth, Anna, Sapphira
4. Who gave Solomon cedar and fir trees according to all his desire? David, Hiram, Chalcol, Mahol
5. From Ecclesiastes 3, there is a time to mourn and a time to ...? Leave, Dance, Love, Profit
6. In 1 John 4:8 God is ...? Always, Grace, Love, Beloved
ANSWERS: 1) Old, 2) John, 3) Vashti, 4) Hiram, 5) Dance, 6) Love
