Bernard L. Thyssen, 89 of New Port Richey, formerly of Beverly Hills – Pine Ridge, passed into the Greater Life on March 21, 2023, at his home under the loving care of his family and Hospice.
Bernard was born on October 1, 1933 in Frankfurt, Germany, to the late Friedrich and Elizabeth Margareta (Kauss) Thyssen. Bernard was educated in Germany and received his MBA from Wharton College. He retired as President of the Gillette Razor Company, after 23 years. Bernard enjoyed travel, swimming, reading, walking and Bible study. He was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Citrus Springs and currently attended the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 14 years, Erika Maria Thyssen; his children: Susan Johnson of Torrance, CA, and Christopher Thyssen of Kaloheo, HI; his sister, Hildegard Schuster of Kelkheim, Germany and four grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Dorothea and his son, Michael W. Thyssen. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church at 10:30 AM, with Fr. Sojan Punakkattu, celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. The address is: 1460 W. St. Elizabeth Place, Citrus Springs, FL 34434. Burial will follow at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Inverness. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.