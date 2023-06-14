The Dunnellon Community Garden has a few beds available for rent beginning Sept. 1. However, you may reserve yours now. They’re only $25 per year.
The garden program includes two or more free, educational events per year. There are opportunities for adults to be assisted one to one. The community garden is designed to be enjoyable for its members and for hands-on learning and sharing.
The community garden also offers an opportunity for gardeners to mentor children who go to the Boys and Girls Club. The mentoring is one to one and is a wonderful experience for the student as well as the adult. Eight or more beds are reserved for the students each year.
For more information or to reserve a bed, please call Jon Brainard on his cell phone at 407-491-8158. If you don’t get an answer, please leave a message or text.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.