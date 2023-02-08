The Ocala Polo Club’s winter season has returned for the third year to Florida Horse Park in Ocala. The matches are held on Sundays and start at 1 p.m. from December through March. Last week’s theme was “beach day,” with many of the tailgating vehicles decorated accordingly. The home team from was Avalon Farms, facing off against visiting team Sugar Bush.
At halftime, audience members are allowed to stomp on the divots in the playing field.
At the end of the match, riders take a slow lap around the edge of the track to greet fans. Hamburgers, hot dogs and fries are available to purchase, or you can bring your own food and snacks to enjoy.
Each match has four segments, or chukkers, lasting 7 and 1/2 minutes. After each chukker, the riders change to fresh horses.
The Ocala Polo Club summer season matches are held at 6 p.m. Saturdays from June through September.
The Florida Horse Park is at 11008 S. Highway 475.
Visit www.ocalapolo.com/watch-polo.html, for more information.
