As World War II continued, there were battles that were significant for both sides. One such battle was the Battle of the Bulge.
Called the “greatest American battle of the war” by Winston Churchill, the Battle of the Bulge in the Ardennes region of Belgium was “Adolf Hitler’s last major offensive in World War II against the Western Front.”
Hitler’s aim was to split the Allies in their drive toward Germany. The German troops’ failure to divide Britain, France, and America with the Ardennes offensive paved the way to victory for the allies.
Lasting six brutal weeks, from Dec. 16, 1944, to Jan. 25, 1945, the assault, also called the Battle of the Ardennes, “took place during frigid weather conditions, with some 30 German divisions attacking battle-fatigued American troops across 85 miles of the densely wooded Ardennes Forest.”
As the Germans drove into the Ardennes, the Allied line took on the appearance of a large bulge, giving rise to the battle’s name. The battle proved to be “the costliest ever fought by the U.S. Army, which suffered over 100,000 casualties.” The formerly serene, wooded region of Ardennes was hacked into chaos by fighting as the Americans dug in against the German advance at St. Vith, Elsenborn Ridge, Houffalize and later, Bastogne, which was defended by the 101st Airborne Division.
Commencing at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, 1944, the German offensive opened with a heavy barrage on the 6th Panzer Army’s front. Pushing forward, General Sepp Dietrich’s men “attacked American positions on Elsenborn Ridge and Losheim Gap in an attempt to break through to Liege.” Meeting heavy resistance from the 2nd and 99th Infantry Divisions, he was forced to commit his tanks to the battle.
In the center, General Hasso von Manteuffel’s troops opened a gap through the 28th and 106th Infantry Divisions, capturing two U.S. regiments in the process and increasing pressure on the town of St. Vith. Meeting increasing resistance, 5th Panzer Army’s advance slowed, allowing 101st Airborne to deploy by truck to the vital crossroads town of Bastogne. Fighting in snowstorms, the foul weather “prevented Allied air power from dominating the battlefield.”
In the south, General Erich Brandenberger’s infantry was essentially stopped by the U.S. VIII Corps after a four-mile advance.
On Dec. 17, General Dwight Eisenhower and his commanders concluded that the attack “was an all-out assault rather than a local assault and began rushing reinforcements to the area.”
At 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 17, Colonel Friedrich August von der Heydte dropped with a German airborne force with the goal of capturing crossroads near Malmedy. Flying through foul weather, von der Heydte’s command was “scattered during the drop and forced to fight as guerillas for the remainder of the battle.”
Later that day, members of Colonel Joachim Peiper’s Kampfgruppe Peiper captured and executed around 150 American POWs at Malmedy. One of the spearheads of the 6th Panzer Army’s attack, Peiper’s men captured Stavelot the next day before pressing onto Stoumont.
By Dec. 22, German forces surrounded the town of Bastogne, Belgium, trapping 14,000 American soldiers and about 300 civilians.
At roughly 11:30 a.m., Nazi General Heinrich Freiherr von Luttwitz “sent four men to deliver a message to Brigadier General Anthony McAuliffe, head of the U.S. 101st Airborne Division.” Explaining that the town was encircled by “strong German armored units,” Luttwitz gave McAuliffe two hours to surrender peacefully.
When he learned that the Germans wanted him to raise a white flag, McAuliffe grumbled, “Nuts!” This amused some of his staffers, who persuaded him to put that little interjection in his formal reply. Luttwitz’s messengers didn’t understand the slang and “were told McAuliffe was basically saying ‘Go to hell.’”
The isolated Americans in Bastogne held off the German siege until General Patton forced his way into the city with reinforcements on Dec. 26.
Although the Germans managed to begin their offensive with complete surprise and enjoyed some initial successes, they were not able to seize the initiative on the Western Front. While the German command did not reach its goals, the Ardennes operation “inflicted heavy losses and set back the Allied invasion of Germany by several weeks.”
The High Command of the Allied forces had planned to resume the offensive by early January 1945, after the wet season rains and severe frosts, but those plans had to be postponed until Jan. 29, 1945, in connection with unexpected changes to the front. The Allies pressed their advantage following the battle.
By the beginning of February 1945, the Allies “launched an attack all along the Western front: in the north under British Field Marshal Montgomery, they fought Operation Veritable (also known as the Battle of Reichswald); east of Aachen, they fought the second phase of the Battle of Hurtgen Forest; in the center under General Hodges, and in the south under Patton.”
The German losses in the battle were especially critical: their last reserves now gone, the Luftwaffe had been shattered and remaining forces throughout the West were being pushed back to defend the Siegfried Line.
The Germans officially referred to the offensive by the codename “Operation Watch on the Rhein,” while the Allies designated it the Ardennes Counteroffensive. The phrase “Battle of the Bulge” was coined by contemporary press to “describe the bulge in German front lines on wartime news maps, and it became the most widely used name for the battle.”
The offensive was planned by the German forces with utmost secrecy, with minimal radio traffic and movements of troops and equipment under the cover of darkness. Intercepted German communications indicating a substantial German offensive preparation were not acted upon by the Allies.
Sources: History.com, Thoughtco.com, Mentalfloss.com, and En.wikipedia.com.
