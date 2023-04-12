Gardening connects us with nature, relieves some of our stress, gives us a sense of accomplishment and keeps us physically active.
Spring is here, and it’s a wonderful opportunity to spend some time in the backyard. Butterflies are enjoying the fresh blossoms, buzzing bumble bees are collecting pollen, and birds are tending to their nests. What’s not to love?
Unfortunately, we get too distracted by the pesticide-covered exotic beauties sold in the big box stores and tend to forget about the significant importance of native plants.
Native plants are resistant to pests and require no additional watering or fertilizer. This makes them the perfect solution to also help keep nutrients out of our algae-plagued freshwater springs. Since less water is used, and given the low maintenance of native plants, it’s easy to see that it’ll even keep some extra money in your pocket.
Every animal on this planet depends on energy harvested from plants. Insects serve as the “bridge” to supply this energy directly to herbivores and indirectly to omnivores. Ninety percent of insects depend on native plants.
When we think of bird food, we think of seeds and berries. However, offspring need insects to thrive.
An oak tree is a wonderful example of why natives are essential for nourishment. This tree provides a habitat for over 500 different kinds of caterpillars. It takes 6,000 caterpillars to raise just one clutch of chickadees!
Planting exotics is analogous to planting concrete statues in our yards, since the majority of native insects and other wildlife don’t recognize non-native plants as a food source.
The more native plants we provide, the more it’ll enable wildlife to thrive.
Besides birds, let’s not forget about our pollinators that provide 75 percent of our fruits and vegetables. Native bees are even more efficient than honeybees in pollinating. They’re docile because they don’t have to defend a hive. They’re also significantly smaller than the regular honeybee.
An accompanying photo shows the size of a native bee on a quarter-size Indian blanket flower blossom to give some perspective. Even if it could sting, it could most likely not penetrate our skin.
During the mid-20th century, Florida lost more than 7 million acres of forest and herbaceous wetlands to development.
In recent decades, Florida’s massive population growth and booming tourism industry have disturbed and fragmented many natural areas across the state. Estimates based on current growth rates suggest Florida could lose an additional 7 million acres of rural and natural lands to urban uses within the next 50 years.
Let’s create little sanctuaries in our backyards and become the hero for our springs and critters.
Here are a few tips on how to become a backyard hero:
Provide a variety of host plants
Visit a native nursery to purchase your plants
Provide a variety of shapes and colors (bees love purple, yellow, white)
Leave some of the leaves
Provide a source of water and shelter
More information can be found at Florida NativePlant Society: www.fnps.org.
I also highly recommend the book “Bringing Nature Home,” which was an eye opener and the main source of inspiration and information for this article.
Happy planting, backyard heroes!
