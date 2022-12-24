TALLAHASSEE — Senate President Kathleen Passidomo envisions bike and walking trails through farming communities and wildlife areas, linking her Southwest Florida community to the Coast-to-Coast Corridor across Central Florida.
And with the initiative, the Naples Republican indicated a willingness to continue funding conservation easements, which involve preventing development on property while allowing landowners to keep doing such things as ranching and farming.
“It’s a win-win situation,” Passidomo told reporters last week. “The farmers and the ranchers sell their development rights. They can continue to farm in perpetuity. And so, they’ve already cashed out. Their heirs have their money. They can invest it in the stock market, and hopefully they’ll make money someday. But they can continue to farm, so we can continue to have the vegetables.”
The current state budget includes $300 million for land preservation. But the money isn’t available until after the start of 2023, once the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services outlines how it will manage the acquisitions. Former Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, will take over as agriculture commissioner and head of the department on Jan. 3.
While it is too early to put a price tag on the trail initiative, Passidomo acknowledged the work could take a couple of decades to complete. But she said it can help promote tourism through showcasing small communities.
“The center part of our state is largely rural, and a lot of it is undeveloped, and we really don’t want it to be developed, because it’s farmlands, agricultural. It’s ranches. It’s really beautiful,” Passidomo said. “I know when you go to Orlando, a lot of you like to take the inside routes and go through those beautiful little towns. And part of the problem that we’re having is the farmers and the ranchers are selling out, they’re cashing out. They ranched and farmed for 100 years in Florida, and they’re being offered a premium for their land for development.”
The north-south trail would need to cover more than 200 miles to reach the Coast-to-Coast Corridor.
About 80 percent complete, the 250-mile Coast-to-Coast Corridor, a priority of former Senate President Andy Gardiner, is planned to provide a continuous path from the Pinellas Trail in St. Petersburg to Titusville on the Atlantic Coast.
Going back for more
After playing a role in electing conservatives to county school boards this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to repeat the effort in 2024.
During a speech Monday in Orlando to deliver what he called a “Freedom Blueprint,” DeSantis said he will seek to “flip” more school board seats held by people he views as liberals.
“I know that there’s definitely, like, individual school board members who have been very obnoxious over these last few years with how they handled COVID, masking, all these different things,” DeSantis said. “And here’s the thing, OK, they’re free to do that. But they are doing that by representing constituencies who agree with us on all those issues.”
While DeSantis noted a lack of enthusiasm from Florida Democrats in the 2022 elections, he pointed to his education agenda as drawing Republican voters, particularly in the August primaries when many school-board races played out.
“There were some congressional primaries across the state. And so that drove some (voters),” DeSantis said. “But the number one thing statewide was these school board races. That was why Republicans came out. So, we actually had more Republican voters in the August primary than Democrats, even though Democrats had the governor primary and the U.S. Senate primary.”
DeSantis, whose Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee spent $2.1 million on 2022 school board contests, endorsed about 30 school-board candidates, and most won. School-board races are non-partisan, but two Republican lawmakers have filed proposals for the 2023 legislative session that would allow candidates to have party labels.
Taking shots
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, mulling a 2024 presidential run on the Republican side, talked about “education and the science behind it” as he took a shot at a DeSantis effort to investigate “wrongdoing in Florida” related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
In an appearance Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Hutchinson said “we shouldn’t undermine science, we shouldn’t undermine the medical community that’s very important to our public health.”
“When you look at how I handled the pandemic in Arkansas, we didn’t have mandates from the government forcing people to take the vaccine,” Hutchinson said. “But I did go out into the communities, and I had the medical experts there educating them as to how this is beneficial and how this is important. And I had local community doctors addressing that.”
“During the pandemic, things change from time to time,” Hutchinson continued. “We had more information. So, we had to adjust. And that’s what leaders do. But I don’t think it’s good to go back, whether you’re going back to the 2020 election or whether you’re going back and trying to re-litigate everything that happened during the pandemic.”
Last week, DeSantis requested the Florida Supreme Court impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate wrongdoing in Florida related to COVID-19 vaccines. He also wants to probe cardiac-related deaths following COVID-19 vaccinations.
Hutchinson’s comments came after moderator Chuck Todd showed snippets of DeSantis both promoting vaccines and questioning their effectiveness.
“The Florida governor is leaning into vaccine skepticism at a time when I know health officials are trying to get people to take these boosters, so that we can prevent the 300 deaths a day that we’re still averaging in America,” Todd said.
TWEET OF THE WEEK: “Today I sent a letter with 30 signees to the Chairman of the @Florida GOP calling for a special meeting of the RPOF in order to vote on whether Ronna McDaniel should be terminated as RNC Chair As goes Florida, so goes the Nation Meeting will be held 2 weeks before the RNC vote.” – Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini), chairman of the Lake County Republican Party and a former state House member.
