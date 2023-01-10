Today is Jan. 13, 2023, and it’s a Friday, ushering in the first of two such Fridays in 2023. While the origin of this “holiday” is not known, we do know that people attribute many unlucky happenings to it. Take a trip down Pun Alley to see what happened to some unlucky people.
Touching
When Dennis moved into a house, he found some boxes in the back of the garage. In one of them, he uncovered what looked like a magic lamp. He picked it up and rubbed it, and a genie came out of the lamp, slightly annoyed at being bothered from his long sleep. But he bestowed on Dennis the Midas touch. And, alas, for the rest of his life, everything he touched turned into a muffler.
Doom
A police officer in a small town stopped a motorist who was speeding down Main Street. “Officer,” the man began. “I can explain.”
“No explanation needed!” snapped the officer. “I’m going to let you cool your heels in jail until the chief gets back.”
“But, officer, I have to tell you something,” the man tried again.
“Just keep quiet. You’re going to jail and I’m not interested in what you have to say!” the officer barked.
A few hours later, the officer looked in on his prisoner and said, “Lucky for you that the chief is at his daughter’s wedding. He’ll be in a good mood when he gets back.”
“Don’t count on it,” answered the fellow in the cell. “I’m the groom.”
Electrifying
On Monday at work, Tom was asking Paul about his date with Peggy the previous Friday night. “So, how did things go?”
“It started out really well. We went to a fancy restaurant, had a great meal, good conversation, and a perfect start to the evening.”
“So how was Peggy?” asked Tom, winking slyly.
“Stunning!” replied Paul.
“I knew that she was a really good-looking woman, but stunning?”
“Absolutely!” answered Paul. “Right after I suggested we spend the night together, she hit me with the taser.”
Milton’s best
John Milton, despite his outward puritan demeanor, was actually a compulsive gambler. He preferred the dice and had a lucky pair that he’d always use. One day his wife got fed up with his compulsive gambling and hid his dice. He wrote an epic poem about it, Pair of Dice Lost.
Short snorts
Living in San Andreas, Southern California puts a real strain on trying to get a no fault divorce.
She was only a whisky maker, but he loved her still.
The young lady’s boyfriend is prospecting for oil somewhere in the Middle East, so she sent him a “get well” card.
Atheism is a non-prophet organization.
The judge found out about the rotten milk because there was an odor in the quart.
I thought I saw an eye doctor on an Alaskan island, but it turned out to be an optical Aleutian.
A dog gave birth to puppies near the road and was cited for littering.
The library misplaced their dictionary. Now they’re at a loss for words.
If you’re mad at someone, first let him sit in your car, and then you can belt him.
Sight rewards
A married man left work early one Friday-the-13th. Instead of going home, he squandered the weekend and his paycheck partying with the boys. When he finally returned home on Sunday night, he ran into a barrage of spiteful words from his wife.
After a couple of hours of nagging and berating, his wife asked, “How would you like it if you didn’t see me for a couple of days?”
“That would suit me just fine,” the man said. Monday went by, and the man didn’t see his wife. Tuesday and Wednesday went by with the same result. Come Thursday, the swelling went down a bit and he could see her a little, just out of the corner of his left eye.
Unlucky?
After being laid off from five different jobs in four months, Joe was hired by a warehouse. But on Friday-the-13th, he lost control of a forklift and drove it off the loading dock.
Surveying the damage, the owner shook his head and said that each week he’d have to withhold 10 percent of Joe’s wages until the repairs were paid for.
“How much will it cost?” Joe asked.
“About $9,500.” said the owner.
“What a relief!” exclaimed Joe. “I’ve finally got job security.”
