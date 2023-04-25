You are ready to buy a home. Right? Not right? Maybe?! How DO you know when you are ready to make one of the largest financial decisions of your life?
Restate the prompt. Instead of: “Am I ready to buy a home?” Ask: “Am I prepared for homeownership?”
Homeownership entails many short- and long-term responsibilities: Repairs. Yard maintenance. Being part of a neighborhood and community. HOA regulations and payments. Insurance. Weatherproofing. Pool maintenance. Property Taxes. Receiving guests. Aesthetics.
To check if you a prepared for these responsibilities, honestly answer the following four questions:
Are my finances in order?
This is not a question that solicits a subjective response. Objectively – are your finances in order? If your debt pressures you to borrow money (i.e.: use a credit card) to meet your monthly financial responsibilities (ex.: transportation; food; utilities), then you are not ready to purchase a home. Your current financial obligations are too great to add the liability of homeownership. You read that correctly – a real estate broker is urging you NOT to purchase a home if you are unable to pay your current expenses.
If my finances are in order, do I have monetary savings?
This is not a question that disappears with the response: “Oh, I’m going to get a mortgage that requires $0 down.” Objectively – do you have enough cash-money for closing costs, the activation of utilities, moving expenses, furnishings, etc.? If your finances are in order and you have thousands of dollars in savings, then you may be ready to purchase a home.
If my finances are in order and I have money in the bank, am I handy or resourceful?
This is not a question that only can be answered “yes” by someone who can install a garbage disposal, repair a concrete step, and replace a torn window screen. This question can be answered “yes” by those who can find and pay other responsible parties to complete repairs and upgrades.
If I can answer “yes” to the first three questions, then a subjective question remains: Am I ready to settle down?
This is not a question that must be answered with “Yes, this is my forever home.” This is a question that hopefully yields an answer of “Yes, for at least a few years.”
If you cannot answer “yes” to the questions, that does not mean you will “never” be a homeowner; it simply means “not yet.” So, are you ready for homeownership? Are you prepared to enjoy your own home or are you setting yourself up for enormous headaches and heartaches.
Your real estate agent should be available to help you decide whether you are best prepared to buy a home. If you are ready to buy, the real estate associate you choose to work with should be ready to help you navigate the homebuying process.
