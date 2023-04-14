Rylee Fallon Henderson
Chris and Linae Henderson of Lecanto announce the birth of their daughter, Rylee Fallon Henderson, born Feb. 12, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital in Tampa.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 4:33 pm
Rylee weighed 4 pounds, 15 ounces at birth.
Maternal grandparents are Anne O’Reilly of Lecanto and the late Edmond O’Reilly.
Paternal grandparents are Mary Staggs of Lebanon, Ohio, and the late Allan Henderson.
