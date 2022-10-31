Charles Edward Kohnken
Charles and Emily Kohnken of Crystal River have announced the birth of a son, Charles Edward Kohnken, on Oct. 8, 2022, at Mease Countryside Hospital.
The baby’s grandfather is Ed Stack of Palm Harbor,
