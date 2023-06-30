Myles Avery Imhoff
Samantha and Justin Imhoff of Beverly Hills have announced the birth of a son, Myles Avery Imhoff, on May 14, 2023.
Born at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, the baby weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces.
He was welcomed by sibling Mason Lee, 16 months.
Grandparents are Lori and Mickey Bitters of Inverness and Amber and Dave Heimbach of Lecanto, and James Imhoff of Crystal River.
Great-grandparents are Ellen Bitters of Branford and Linda Bragg of Crystal River, and Josephine Imhoff of Crystal River.
Brianna Villao and Christopher Crerand of Citrus Springs have announced the birth of a daughter, Vada Crerand, on Feb. 26, 2023.
The baby was born at Bravera Health of Spring Hill and weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.
Cristy and Andy Williamson of Inverness have announced the birth of a son, Milo Williamson, on Dec. 26, 2022.
The baby was born at Winnie Palmer Hospital in Orlando and weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
He was welcomed by siblings Andy Williamson, 6; Bella Williamson, 11; and Remy Williamson, 3.
Grandparents are Angel Lucas, Vanita Auville and Lamar Williamson.
Courtney and Jared Leduc of Crystal River have announced the birth of a daughter, Francesca Louise Leduc, on May 17, 2023.
Born at Bravera Health Spring Hill, the baby weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
She was welcomed by siblings Dylan, 21; Reese, 8; Westley, 4; and Raina, 1.
Grandparents are Robin and John Bianculli of Ocala and Charles and Lorna Leduc of Sarasota, and Deborah Leduc of North Scituate, Rhode Island.
Great-grandparent is Ellen Cheeseman of East Setauket, New York.
