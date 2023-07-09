Billy and Ali Rady of Hernando will celebrate their 20th anniversary Aug. 8, 2023. They were wed in Searcy, Arkansas. Billy is retired from the U.S. Air Force and Ali is an office administrator. They have one son, Billy.
