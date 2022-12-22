Paul and Shirley Perregaux of Grand Living at Citrus Hills, Hernando, will celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary on Dec. 28, 2022, with a Christmas family gathering at their eldest son’s home in Charlton-Ballston Spa, New York.

The Perregauxs were married in New London, Connecticut, before Paul began his military assignment in Germany as a Ranger/Airborne Army Lieutenant. Shirley continued her junior year at the University of Connecticut before joining Paul in June 1959.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.