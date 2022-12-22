Paul and Shirley Perregaux of Grand Living at Citrus Hills, Hernando, will celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary on Dec. 28, 2022, with a Christmas family gathering at their eldest son’s home in Charlton-Ballston Spa, New York.
The Perregauxs were married in New London, Connecticut, before Paul began his military assignment in Germany as a Ranger/Airborne Army Lieutenant. Shirley continued her junior year at the University of Connecticut before joining Paul in June 1959.
The couple returned to the U.S. in 1962, when Capt. Perregaux was assigned to teach Military Science and ROTC at the University of Connecticut. Fortunately, Shirley was able to complete her BFA degree there and begin her professional singing career in sacred music as a soprano soloist.
After completion of his military commitment, Paul earned an MA degree in economics at the university and later, an MBA in executive management from Harvard University, and then began a successful 40-year career in banking in New England.
The Perregauxs relocated to Terra Vista of Citrus Hills in early 2003 and have enjoyed much of what Citrus County has to offer.
As a Rotarian for more than 60 years and a leader in the National Scouting BSA organization for more than 70 years, Paul is often involved as a volunteer in community activities and charitable fundraising. For fun and relaxation, he enjoys golf, tennis and fishing, and cruising with Shirley on the high seas.
Shirley was an active member of the Citrus Hills Women’s Club for many years, as well as continuing her love and joy of singing, both in concerts and in musical theatre.
Paul and Shirley have four children; a daughter, Beth, and three sons, Adrian, Kenneth and David; 11 grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters, all of whom live in the northeast.
Together, the Perregauxs have nurtured a loving, enduring partnership and are truly grateful every day for their many blessings of family, friends, and Florida comforts.
