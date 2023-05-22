The Early Bird Ocala Toastmasters Club invites locals, future speakers, comedians, storytellers, and seekers of fame to its open mic night on Friday, June 9, for an evening of fun and the opportunity to meet new members in our community.
The event is held 6-7:30 p.m. at the Starbucks at 53 S. Pine Ave. in Ocala.
Locals and future speakers will get a chance to tell micro-stories by participating in impromptu speeches known as Table Topics.
Gina Hanson will be the Table Topics Master.
“Everybody gets 15 minutes of fame,” Hanson said. “We’re here to give it to you in 90-second increments. Grab the mic, pull an idea out of a hat and expound upon that for 1 to 2 minutes. Who doesn’t have 1 or 2 minutes of story inside them about their favorite car, first job, or the one that got away?
“Table Topics are my favorite part of a Toastmasters meeting. It helps you think quickly and speak clearly.
“We look to support our communities, raise up leaders, and help people communicate across diverse backgrounds and ideologies,” Hanson said. “This Friday is our way to raise awareness of Toastmasters and what we do.”
For information, email Sean Walsh at Ginaismyhero @gmail.com
Early Bird Ocala Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills. The group meets at 8:15 a.m. each Saturday at the Marion County Literacy Council at 120 SW Fifth St. in Ocala.
