Trista Stokes

Trista is an accomplished and results-driven Advertising Director with extensive experience in the dynamic world of print and digital media. With a keen understanding of the advertising landscape, Trista has consistently delivered exceptional results and revenue growth throughout their career.
With a passion for connecting businesses with their target audiences, Trista excels at developing innovative advertising strategies that drive brand awareness and maximize ROI. They possess a deep knowledge of market trends and consumer behavior, enabling them to craft compelling campaigns that captivate readers and generate impactful outcomes for advertisers.
Trista is also a skilled leader, adept at managing cross-functional teams and motivating individuals to achieve collective success. Their ability to inspire and mentor their team members has resulted in high-performing advertising departments that consistently deliver exceptional results.
Beyond their professional achievements, Trista is deeply committed to the community they serve. They actively participate in local business associations, industry conferences, and networking events, constantly seeking new opportunities to foster growth and collaboration within the advertising community.
With their strategic mindset, strong business acumen, and unwavering dedication to excellence, Trista continues to shape the advertising landscape of the local newspaper, helping businesses thrive and readers engage with compelling and relevant content.