Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low around 75F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low around 75F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%.