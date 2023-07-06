If your business is looking for local brand exposure, let us talk to you about partnership opportunities at one our many events throughout Citrus County.
Expos and events offer attendees a dynamic and immersive real-world experience, while providing our partners with valuable face-to-face interactions with consumers, ensuring a measurable return on investment.
Our extensive portfolio of expos spans across the county, catering to diverse demographics and interests such as foodies, families, home improvers, sports enthusiasts, and more.
- Customer Appreciation Event
- Healthy Living - Spring and Fall
- Home & Outdoor - Spring and Fall
- Nurses Appreciation
- Athlete of the year
- Healthcare Heroes