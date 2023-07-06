Events

If your business is looking for local brand exposure, let us talk to you about partnership opportunities at one our many events throughout Citrus County.

Expos and events offer attendees a dynamic and immersive real-world experience, while providing our partners with valuable face-to-face interactions with consumers, ensuring a measurable return on investment.

Our extensive portfolio of expos spans across the county, catering to diverse demographics and interests such as foodies, families, home improvers, sports enthusiasts, and more.

Chronicle Events

  • Customer Appreciation Event
  • Healthy Living - Spring and Fall
  • Home & Outdoor - Spring and Fall
Chronicle Events 2
  • Nurses Appreciation
  • Athlete of the year
  • Healthcare Heroes