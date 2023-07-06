Social media users tend to be naturally engage because they've decided to spend time on the platform of their choice.
Discovery is one of the top features social platforms offer, and product discovery is an expected part of that. In fact, 55% of consumers learn about brands through social media according to SproutSocial.
Audience targeting data is robust, thanks in part to the amount of information users contribute to the social media platforms, either directly or indirectly through their behavior.
We'll grow your presence across your most popular social platforms to build your brand, engage loyal customers and attract new business, through organic posts and targeted advertising.
Lead Generation
Capture those ready to convert from the platform they love best. Facebook Lead Generation Ads utilize the same precise targeting options as traditional Facebook ads, but adds the platform’s incredible ability to persuade people to act.
Image
Use beautiful images to convey your message.
Video
Tell your story with sight, sound and motion.
Carousel
Show multiple images or videos in a single ad. The carousel format allows you to showcase up to 10 images or videos within a single ad, each with its own link. With more creative space within an ad, you can highlight different products, showcase specific details about one product, service or promotion, or tell a story about your brand that develops across each carousel card.
Collection
Collection is an ad format that makes it easier for people to discover, browse and purchase products and services from their mobile device in a visual and immersive way. A Collection experience typically includes a cover image or video followed by several product images.
Messenger
Help people start conversations with your business.