Your Content Needs to be Both Engaging & Effective in Ranking High
Did you know that the average person conducts between three to five searches a day? That means Google processes 5.6 billion searches a day! That being said, Google is responsible for 73% of all searches and web traffic. This is why Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is so relevant. In fact, 65% of search engine traffic only go to the top 3 organic search results. Having a comprehensive strategy to get your business on the 1st page of Google and to increase the visitors to your website is our top priority.
Keeping up with your competitors is only one component of SEO. Google is always modifying its algorithm and complying with their rules and guidelines is critical. Hiring an agency that has mastered Google’s requirements and guidelines is vital for successful online presence.
The Citrus County Chronicle specializes in helping businesses improve their keyword ranking and SEO to increase their ROI and online visibility.
75% of users never scroll past the first page on a Google search. (infographic)
Our Approach
Our SEO plans included competitor analysis, keyword research, trend analysis, link-building, content creation, mobile optimization, optimized meta descriptions, and a dedicated web team and project manager.
We start our process with an audit of your site and current standing on search engines. We need to figure out the best strategy to fit your business goals and to increase your rankings. We need to make it easier for potential customers to find you.
Once we have completed our audit, we implement our strategy. This is based off the results we discovered, as well as extensive keyword research, your goals, and your budget. You will receive a custom strategy that will include:
- Technical SEO
- On-Page SEO
- Off-Page SEO
- Content Creation
- Link-Building
- Page Speed Optimization
- Reporting
It’s important to note that even though we live in an instantaneous digital world, SEO results take time. For best results, it is important to define the end goal and be proactive. This is an on-going process and we will be with you every step of the way!