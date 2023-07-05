Increase Client Engagement
Even though it’s one of the oldest forms of digital marketing and the digital landscape dramatically changes every year, email marketing continues to be the leader in ROI. In fact, email generates $42 for ever $1 spent, which is an astounding 4,200% ROI, making it one of the most effective options available.* Part of its success is that 99% of email users check their inboxes every day. Some even check it up to 20 times a day.
Whether you’re looking to run a drip campaign or you’re considering an email to increase client engagement with a call-to-action, we will work with you to design and deliver your message to a targeted selection of individuals interested in your organization. We will help you convert a one-time customer into a loyal client.
Email Marketing Targeting Options
GEOGRAPHIC TARGETING
- Zip Code
- DMA (Designated Market Area)
- MSA (Metropolitan Statistical Area)
- City
- County
- State
DEMOGRAPHIC TARGETING
- Gender
- Age
- Household Income
- Presence of Children in the Home
- Ethnicity/Language
- Religion
LIFESTYLE SELECTS TARGETING
- Credit Level
- Education
- Health & Fitness
- Home Details
- Home Market Value
- Investment Income
- Lifestyle
- Net worth
- Travel
- Occupation
- Political Affiliation
CONSUMER INTERESTS
- Books / Magazines
- Collectors
- Outdoor activities
- Sports
- Auto owner – Make
- Auto owner – Year