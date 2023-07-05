Digital TV Advertising

Streaming TV
TV’s impact. Digital precision. Reach users on all of their screens as they view live or on-demand programming through any connected device.
Streaming TV allows your commercial to be served across ALL DEVICES and is broken down into the following two categories:
- Large Screens: these are Smart TVs or TVs that are connected to the internet via a gaming console, puck, stick or dongle (Xbox, AppleTV, Amazon’s FireStick, Roku, and others).
- Small Screens: these are all other devices (mobile, tablet, and desktop) where a user is watching TV programming.
Pre-Roll
Pre-Roll Video plays your 15-second, 30-second or long-form video within other video content online at scale.
Pre-Roll Video increases brand recall and has a positive impact on all devices.
Pre-Roll Video drives click-throughs and shows positive engagement across all devices.
YouTube
YouTube has a massive audience of 2 billion users which makes it great for brand awareness advertising, especially if you can fit an enticing message into the first 5 seconds of an ad before viewers can skip it.
People often come to YouTube to look up instructions, solutions, and reviews. This tactic is a great way to get in front of an audience that is looking for exactly what your company provides.
- YouTube has 1.7 billion unique monthly visitors 62% of users in the U.S. access YouTube daily
- 40% of shoppers said they purchased products they discovered on YouTube
- YouTube is the second-most visited website (after Google!)