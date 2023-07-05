Digital Audio

Music and podcasts are everywhere today. It is with us when we get up in the morning, going to work, sitting at our desk, at the gym, while we eat and everywhere in between. With streaming audio, your messages can be there as well.
79% of audio content is consumed during activities where visual media can't reach users, such as driving, biking, shopping and working out.
Audio advertising focuses on building awareness through streaming services such as Spotify, digital radio services like iHeartRadio and podcast services like TuneIn.
Messages play across numerous devices, including mobile phones, laptops, desktops, Smart speakers and displays and more.