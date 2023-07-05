Attract leads to your business by offering a contest, giveaway, or sweepstakes for your target audience. The Citrus County Chronicle creates customized contests to help businesses get leads that can be moved forward through your sales funnel. Contests provide strong branding, increase engagement, drive database building, and encourage social media growth.
Connect with Consumers
- Share the contest details on multiple platforms including your own website and social media.
- Run high impact ads as well as search engine ads to boost inbound leads.
- Include email marketing to reengage and excite your current audience.