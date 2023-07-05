Chronicle Website

An online advertising campaign is a great way to advertise with the most trusted news source in Citrus County. Our online readers are educated, affluent and plugged into digital media. Take advantage of numerous online ad sizes and capabilities to help your business stand out above the rest. Eye-catching high impact positions grab the reader’s attention while driving traffic to your site.
We offer transparent reporting that will keep you up to date to on your digital ad campaign. Our experienced team will help you create a message to engage our audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.