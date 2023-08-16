Watercolor artist Sue Primeau is leading a retirement life that some dream of -- traveling, painting, teaching, and then, doing it all over again.
Primeau of Ocala will discuss "An Artist's Adventures in Travel" Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. at the Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon gallery, where she is a member.
She said she's been drawn to art "since the minute I was born. I worked with pens, crayons. But I never produced anything I would show anyone."
On the Rainbow Springs gallery's website, some information about Primeau says, "If paper and drawing tools were unavailable, she found any sharp object at hand and carved imagery into wood furnishings."
Primeau studied art and design for two years at Drexel University in Philadelphia, got married, and then finished with a degree in graphic technology from Cheney University. Then she joined the corporate world.
It was while she was working as a product manager for Deluxe Check in Minnesota and working on a master's degree in business at St. Thomas University in St. Paul that a neighbor said, "Let's take an art class."
Primeau wanted to take a class in pastels. The neighbor wanted watercolor. The neighbor won.
"I never thought I wanted to paint watercolor," Primeau said. "We bought all the supplies. And when I saw how the paint moved, I was completely turned on."
Since then, she's studied with many watercolorists. And now, she's teaching classes at the Appleton Museum of Art, On Top of the World, and Oak Run, all in Ocala; and workshops for the Citrus Watercolor Society and the Florida Watercolor Society.
She exhibits at area galleries and also has several exhibitions coming up, including one in February at Galerie Elan in Daytona Beach and on in April at Art Spotlight Gallery in Ormond Beach.
But maybe the most fun thing Primeau does is team with her friend and fellow artist and travel organizer, Nancy Olker of Lake Elmo, Minn., in leading art and exercise trips to quaint spots in Europe. They are planning two trips -- one to Italy and one to Greece -- in the fall.
"Each tour we take, we try to find a really cool place as our home base and usually it's in an old convent or a monastery," Primeau said. "In Portugal, we stay in a walled medieval city where the walls are lined with books," she said.
Olker has owned travel agencies for over 30 years, so the planning of these excursions is not as daunting as it might be to an unseasoned traveler.
While Primeau leads the group to express their artistic sides, Olker helps them through Pilates workouts. The duo have collaborated on the trips for eight years.
What the two women emphasize is "having an authentic experience," Primeau said. "We want them to feel the culture. We want them to eat as authentically as possible."
Activities might include walking about and meeting the local residents, visiting an artist's studio, making sheep's cheese, or visiting the town's shops.
And always, the travelers will be sketching what they see.
For one of the exercises, Primeau gives the travelers blank watercolor postcards. They are to paint what they see and send the postcard home to themselves. If they don't paint, they could write a poem or a newsy note. Then weeks later, when they're back home, the postcard arrives and reminds them of the good time they had.
The trip to Italy involves staying at a palazzo in Mercatello sul Metauro that formerly was a convent "and the whole town turns out for us," Primeau said.
Then the group is bused to Naples, and from there, boards a ferry for the island of Ischia, where they will stay in a monastery on a spit of land that broke off from the island.
The Greece trip starts with a flight from Athens to Paros Island, and from there, the group sees Naxos' Gates of Apollo, as well as artists and islanders whom Primeau says are "very eco-conscious because of droughts. Water is at a minimum and is conserved in a big way." The group tours an eco-friendly farm, ending with a meal that uses the farm's produce.
The women's tours are with 10-12 people and are "off the beaten path. You get authentic experiences you won't get with Viking Cruises," Primeau said.
For Primeau, who has evolved from representational painting to abstracts, watercolor remains her medium because it "give you transparency," she said. It allows artists to explore varia-tions in opaqueness and translucence.
"Everyone wants to replicate what you see," Primeau says about artists. "You don't think you've arrived until you can, and then it bores you. And then you arrive again.
"I really like this abstract thing. It requires a lot of design skills," she said.
Her paintings often are a combination or collage of various elements, some representational, like a collection of flowers or flamingos, and some abstract, like superimposed lines and shapes in seemingly several dimensions.
She said she always asks herself two questions before launching a new work -- either, "What if I did this?" or "What is it I've always wanted to do a painting of?"
More of her work can be viewed on her website, www.teamingpondinc.com.
The rewards for her of combining painting and leading art tours are "the people we meet ... this connection, whether through art or understanding of different cultures. ... It's kind of like taking someone to Disneyworld for the first time and seeing how they respond to the incredible things they see."
Primeau's talk at the Rainbow Springs gallery has a requested donation of $10. Reservations can be made at the gallery, 20804 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in Dunnellon, by calling 352-445-8547, or on the gallery's website, www.rainbowspringsart.com. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
